Report: Everton keen to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero today

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Everton are keen to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero before today’s transfer deadline and have made contact with the Old Trafford outfit.

Everton made contact over Sergio Romero [Man Utd] and/or Paulo Gazzaniga [Tottenham] as they look to bring in a goalkeeper to challenge Jordan Pickford. Everton prefer a loan move, but United and Spurs want permanent deals. Southampton confident on deal for Theo Walcott. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 5, 2020

The Goodison Park outfit want a quality goalkeeper that can strongly challenge Jordan Pickford’s starting berth, and they have identified the Argentine as an option.





Everton are only keen on a loan deal, though, but Man Utd want to sell the £70,000-a-week man as they have Dean Henderson as the second choice to David de Gea.

Pickford’s 11th error leading to goal in an Everton shirt saw Brighton and Hove Albion draw level before losing 4-2 at the weekend, and the Toffees need better options in the department.

The 33-year-old has proven to be reliable whenever in goal for the Red Devils, and his arrival at Goodison Park will definitely keep Pickford on his toes.

The Red Devils are willing to sell Romero for between £8 million to £10 million, and whether the Toffees will be willing to part with such an amount for a back-up goalie remains to be seen.