Scout Report: 4 Premier League loanees shining in the Championship this season

In recent years the Championship has become a hotspot for developing young talent from the Premier League.

The demands of the Championship helps the development of youngsters with a handful of top-flight clubs regularly sending their players to gain experience in the second tier.





Here are four Premier League loanees who are currently shining in the Championship.

Harvey Elliott

The first player on the list is wonderkid Harvey Elliott. The Blackburn Rovers winger, on loan from Premier League champions Liverpool, has been exceptional and has taken no time to adjust to the demands of the Championship.

Liverpool had a difficult choice to make last summer regarding the 17-year-old’s future, but their decision to send him on loan to garner first-team experience is paying off.

Elliott is flourishing at Blackburn with four goals and eight assists in 20 league outings, and will surely become a first-team regular with Liverpool in the future.

Oliver Skipp

Another player gaining experience in the Championship this season is Norwich City midfielder Oliver Skipp, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old has featured prominently for the league leaders who look set to make an instant return to the Premier League.

Skipp has made 25 appearances for the Canaries and has proven himself to be one of the most consistent midfielders in the division.

Whether he returns to Tottenham and makes the starting XI under Jose Mourinho is another discussion, but Skipp has done well enough to earn a berth at Norwich again next season if they get promoted to the Premier League.

Marc Guehi

Swansea City are another high-flying team in the Championship and currently sit second in the table. Under the tutelage of former England U17 manager Steve Cooper, the Swans have been excellent with a handful of youngsters coming to the fore.

A prime example of this is young defender Marc Guehi who is on loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old has delivered excellent performances for the Welsh club, making 22 league appearances and establishing himself as a first-choice defender.

Even though there are many players ahead of him in the pecking order at Chelsea, Guehi has done well enough to either secure a transfer next summer or get a Premier League loan move – perhaps once again at Swansea.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Another team impressing in the Championship this season are Luton Town who currently lie a credible 13th in the standings.

Among a handful of impressive performers for the Hatters has been Leicester City loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has two goals and three assists to his name.

Leicester were smart to send the 22-year-old on loan to help him gain vital experience. With his displays in the Championship, the midfielder has a strong chance of establishing himself in the Leicester first team next season.