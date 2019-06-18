Scott Brown lavishes praise on Celtic target David Turnbull

Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed that David Turnbull could prove to be a quality signing for the club.
He revealed to Daily Record that the young midfielder would be welcome at Celtic.
“He’s a fantastic young player, this will be a great club if he wants to come here and he’ll be welcomed by every single person in that changing room,” Brown said to the Daily Record.
“I had that hunger to come here to win trophies, there’s a reason I didn’t go down the road.”
Turnbull has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer and recently the Scottish giants announced that they have agreed on a fee with Motherwell for him.
However, they have not reached an agreement with the player’s agent and Celtic tweeted out a statement saying they will move on if the terms are not sorted out soon.
It will be interesting to see where Turnbull ends up this summer.
He has shown that he is ready to make the step up to a big club and Celtic would have been the perfect destination for him.
Also, Celtic could use a goalscoring midfielder like him. He could have shared the goalscoring burden with the attackers next season.
Turnbull scored 15 goals for Motherwell this past season and he can only get better with experience.
Neil Lennon and Celtic must do everything in their power to get him to Parkhead this summer.