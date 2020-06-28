Saturday’s Championship roundup

Here is your roundup of everything that happened in the Championship on Saturday. From red cards to late goals find out how your team done here.

Charlton 1-0 QPR





Charlton boosted their Championship status with a much needed win over QPR. Darren Pratley put the Addicks ahead in the twelfth minute with a neat header. The defeat for QPR leaves them in thirteenth place in the league and are now ten points away from the playoff places. Speaking to the BBC after the game Charlton boss Lee Bowyer said that Charltons form since the restart has proven that initial talk of ending the season on a points per game basis were “ridiculous”

Preston 1-3 Cardiff

Cardiff beat Preston in the big game, a game where both clubs are contesting to keep in a playoff mix at the end of the season. The goals did not arrive until the 69th minute when Joe Ralls headed home from a cross from loan signing Dion Sanderson. Four minutes later however the game was level when Daniel Johnson scored his 12th goal of the season but soon after Cardiff scored two goals in the final 10 minutes from Mendez-Laing and striker Robert Glatzel to secure the big win that saw the Bluebirds jump up to 6th place. Speaking to Wales Online Cardiff manager was particularly impressed with Robert Glatzel said that

“He has the mentality to be a success at Cardiff City and a Championship striker.

“His finishing is as good as anyone I have worked with as a player or a coach. He is that good of a finisher.

“It is just the all-round game, the robustness of the Championship, whether that’s from the start or from the bench.

Swansea 0-1 Luton

A massive win for Luton Town as Nathan Jones gets his first win back in charge at Luton. The Swans struggled throughout the game to break down a resilient Luton defence who stopped Swansea’s forward players from having any real chances of note. James Collins headed in from close range on 72 minutes to give the Hatters a vital away victory, however, for Swansea things went from bad to worse after having substitute Jordan Garrick sent off for grabbing an opponent’s face in retaliation. Steve Cooper (Swansea manager) criticised the attitude of his Swansea players warning it could cost them a place in the playoffs. For Luton, this is a vital three points as they look to survive in the league.

Barnsley 0-0 Millwall

A goalless draw which did not do either team much use as both teams could have done with all three points. Barnsley had the better of the game and should have won it when Alex Mowatt’s 20-yard strike was well saved by away keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Speaking to BBC Sport Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber said “We have seven games (left) for our chance, if we bring the same performance like today and a good style in transition then it will be difficult for the next opponent.

“Seven games and we have to pick up points. There is no time to cry, we have created a good mood.

Derby 2-1 Reading

Derby’s chances of reaching the playoffs has a boost as they beat Reading in a good game at Pride Park. Tom Lawrence opened the scoring before a couple of minutes later Wayne Rooney scored from the penalty spot. Reading were given a lifeline after the break when Andy Rinomhota scored just after the hour to give them hope but that didn’t come as Derby saw out the win. After the full-time whistle Tom Lawrence (Derby) and Matt Miazga (Reading) both saw red following a coming together. After the game, Derby manager Phillip Cocu said that “We are in a position to fight for a playoff spot” and what a win it was as it leaves them in 8th place just two points of the playoff places.

Birmingham City 3-3 Hull City

Gary Gardner scored twice as Birmingham came from behind to secure a late draw in a six-goal thriller at home to Hull. Hull took the lead in the second minute when Josh Magennis put them in front and minutes later it was 2-0 when James Scott headed in. Birmingham then scored quickly in the second half through Gardner with his first then on sixty minutes former Arsenal youngster Dan Crowley equalised for Birmingham. Herbie Kane then thought he had won it for Hull seven minutes later but Gardner scored his second in the 88th minute to secure a point. It’s a result that leaves Hull dangerously close to the drop zone – level on goal difference and points with Huddersfield – who are in the bottom three.

Leeds 3-0 Fulham

Leeds went back on top of the Championship with a big win against fellow promotion hopefuls Fulham. Patrick Bamford gave put Leeds ahead in the 10th minute with a lovely finish after good work from Helder Costa. Fulham then failed to pick up Jack Harrison’s cross early in the second half and Ezgjan Alioski capitalised to make it 2-0. Harrison then secured the win following a counter-attack and made it 3-0. Things went from bad to worse for Fulham who lost Neeskens Kebano for a second bookable offence and also are likely to lose top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic as he was involved in an off the ball incident where he elbowed an opponent. This was a big moment for Leeds this season as they took advantage of West Brom who lost 1-0 at Brentford Friday night to move three points clear at the top of the league.

Bielsa speaking to Leeds United website about the impact of the important return of winger Pablo Hernandez

“When Pablo came onto the pitch he co-ordinated well the movement with Tyler (Roberts).

“And in the other half, when we recovered the ball in the second half we found Pablo.

“Pablo with the ball, gave long options to our team with his accurate passes.”

Stoke City 0-2 Middlesbrough

New manager Neil Warnock saw his new team take all three points at Stoke. Taking over from Jonathan Woodgate who was sacked after last weekend home defeat to Swansea saw his team win only their second match in thirteen. Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier saw Boro come home with all the points which sees them move two points clear of the bottom three.

Warnock who is now 71 took charge of his first game since being sacked back in November clearly had an immediate effect on his new players something of which Warnock praised speaking to BBC Tees after the match “I couldn’t have asked any more. The lads have worked hard for three days and they’ve been long sessions so they’ve had to digest quite a lot of what I want them to do.

Warnock also went on to praise his forward player as they changed formation and played two strikers. Warnock said “The two strikers were magnificent today, the amount of work Britt and Fletcher put in, Roberts back for an hour has given us a little lift, there were a lot of plusses. It’s a happy drive home.”

Wigan Athletic 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Wigan’s good form continued as two late goals from Lee Evans and Michael Jacobs aw out an impressive win. It also continued Wigan’s record of not conceding a goal for the last six matches – a run that gives them a five-point cushion over the drop zone. For Blackburn however, the defeat means they lose touch on getting closer to the top six.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray said that they controlled the second half speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire

“I think we controlled the second half and yet found a way to lose the game.

“They won the game 2-0, we can’t argue about it, and yet I felt as if anybody was going to win second half we were probably the dominant team.

“We were probing, but not enough efforts at goal, not enough threat ultimately and we paid for it.”