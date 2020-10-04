Robert Snodgrass set to join Celtic on loan

Celtic are looking to sign the West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

The 33-year-old needs regular game time and he is unlikely to get that at the London club.





As per Daily Record, Celtic have now made their move to sign the player on loan and there is an optimism that the deal will be done before the transfer window closes.

Snodgrass would add depth, quality and experience to the Celtic dressing room. He will improve them creatively and it should prove to be a smart signing in the short term.

Celtic need to add bit of creativity to their side and Snodgrass would freshen things up at the club.

It will be interesting to see if the West Ham ace can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact now. He has the quality to succeed in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have dealt with West Ham earlier on in the summer when they signed Albian Ajeti and they will be hoping to use that relationship to get a deal done for Snodgrass now.

The Hoops are chasing their tenth title in a row this year and they could use all the quality they can get and the 28-cap Scottish international could make a considerable difference.