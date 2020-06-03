Reported Tottenham Hotspur target M’Baye Niang allegedly valued at £15m

According to The Daily Star, Rennes striker M’Baye Niang is being offered to clubs around Europe, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to a recent report in L’Equipe, Tottenham want to sign Niang from French club Rennes in the summer transfer window.

The French publication added that Spurs have already made initial contact with the entourage of the forward, but the North London outfit have told him that he will not get much playing time due to Harry Kane being the first-choice striker at the club.

The Daily Star has now claimed that Brighton have been keeping tabs on the former Watford loanee for weeks.

The report has added that Marseille have entered talks to sign the Senegal international and are favourites to secure his services after offering him a five-year contract, although they have yet to agree on a transfer fee.

It has been further claimed that the forward is being offered to clubs around Europe, with Rennes rating him at £15 million.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Niang made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes this season, scoring 10 goals in the process.

The forward also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the French club this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.