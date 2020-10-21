Report: West Ham United open contract talks with Declan Rice

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, West Ham United are looking to offer defensive midfielder Declan Rice a new improved deal in order to keep suitors at bay ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea were keen on signing the England international during the summer transfer window, but the Hammers insisted he wasn’t for sale and managed to hold on to him.





Rice still has four years left on the deal he signed in December 2018, and there is an option to extend it by another year.

West Ham aren’t looking for another extension, and are only keen to increase his wages and bonuses instead.

They fear Chelsea could return in January with an improved bid and juicy personal terms for Rice, and they want to reward their academy graduate for the good job he has done so far.

The 21-year-old featured in every minute of West Ham’s Premier League campaign last term, playing a huge role in ensuring they held on to their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.

He has also been a regular this term, taking up a leadership role as he has captained the side in the absence of Mark Noble from the starting line-up.

David Moyes’ side have picked up seven points after two wins and a draw in their opening five games, and the youngster has been influential.

With Chelsea still struggling defensively, manager Frank Lampard could be forced to look into the transfer market in January if the status quo doesn’t change.

The Blues have managed to keep just one clean sheet in five league games this season, shipping nine goals.

They have won twice, lost once and drawn twice, and they could be prompted to return for Rice midway through the campaign.

West Ham know they can’t afford to lose one of the best defensive players in the top-flight, and are now trying to ensure that he signs an improved contract and remains at the London Stadium beyond next summer.