Report: West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is Chelsea’s number one target

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes that West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice would massively improve his team, and the England international remains the Blues’ number one target.

✅ "Declan Rice is their number one target." ⚒ "West Ham were surprised Chelsea didn't make a bid in the summer." ➡️ "Drinkwater, Tomori and Alonso are three big names they'd like to sell."@Alex_Crook says #WHUFC's Declan Rice is #CFC's number one target. pic.twitter.com/eXCxwlR3xD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 4, 2021

The 21-year-old is admired at Stamford Bridge after proving himself at the London Stadium and breaking into the national team following his release by Chelsea as a schoolboy.





They want him back and West Ham were surprised that they didn’t make a formal bid in the summer.

The Hammers are bracing themselves for a bid from Chelsea for Rice this month or in the summer, but the Blues have to move on some of their players in order to free up funds.

Lampard is under a lot of pressure following a poor run of results, and he will be keen to make quality additions to his squad before the January transfer window shuts in order to save his job.

Rice was one of the reasons why West Ham stayed up last term, and he has remained his brilliant self this term, contributing to his side’s impressive start to 2020-21.

The midfielder is a key cog in manager David Moyes’ team, and the club can’t afford to lose one of their best players midway through the campaign.

West Ham fans will be mad at the club owners if they cash in on Rice now or in the summer, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

The club value the youngster at around £80 million, and while it is unknown whether Chelsea are willing to meet their demands, the Hammers could be tempted to part ways with him if their valuation is met.