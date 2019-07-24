Report: West Ham United keen on Portsmouth academy forward Leon Maloney

According to The Sun, West Ham United are interested in the services of Portsmouth academy player Leon Maloney.
The 18-year-old forward is also on the radars of Chelsea, Fulham and Dutch second division side Volendam after scoring 26 goals for Pompey’s academy side last season.
The Hammers believe Maloney has the talent and potential to become a top class player in the next two years, and are looking to snap him up from the League One side.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini has shown he is open to giving youth a chance, with Declan Rice and Grady Diangana involved with the first-team last term.
The Portsmouth teenage sensation could be next and West Ham will be hoping to beat suitors to his signature as he will cost very little with just a year left on his current scholarship deal.
The League One outfit are already looking to slowly ease Maloney into the senior team, handing him his debut in the Checkatrade Trophy last term.
West Ham can convince the teenager of joining them ahead of Chelsea as they offer a faster pathway to first-team football compared to the Blues’ famous loan system.