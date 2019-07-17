Report: West Ham and Crystal Palace want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be heading towards the Ibrox exit door this summer.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard has stated recently that the Scottish Premiership side are keen to keep the Colombian international with them this summer, but Rangers could be tempted to offload him should they receive a handsome fee.
According to the Daily Record, the Rangers striker is wanted by Premier League clubs West Ham and Crystal Palace.
Morelos was in tremendous form for the Ibrox club last season, scoring 30 goals in 48 games. However, he came under severe criticism for his indiscipline, as he picked up 18 yellow cards and five reds.
Both Palace and West Ham are looking to bolster their strike department this summer, and have targeted Morelos as a potential option.
The 23-year-old is a fantastic young talent but he needs to sort out his disciplinary issues if he wants to succeed in the top tier of English football.
West Ham have seen three strikers depart this summer and the Hammers badly need a new striker. Likewise, Palace are looking to add a quality forward after seeing Michy Batshuayi’s loan spell come to an end.
Rangers should demand a high transfer fee for the striker if either of the clubs make any formal approach.