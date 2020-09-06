Report: Tottenham making dramatic entry to sign Ollie Watkins

Tottenham Hotspur are making a dramatic late entry to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford this summer, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Aston Villa are hot favourites to sign Watkins this summer, and there have been reports that they have made a breakthrough in the deal to sign the 24-year-old forward.





However, there could be more twists and turns in the race for Watkins as Spurs have made a late entry to sign him.

According to reports from The Sun (printed edition, page 61) Spurs are making a dramatic late entry to pip Aston Villa to the signature of the attacking midfielder.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign an extra attacker this summer and has earmarked Watkins as a potential option.

Watkins, who scored 26 goals last season, can play as a striker or can also play wide.

Villa are waiting for him with a huge contract already being offered by Dean Smith.

Spurs will have to pay in the region of £22m for the Brentford attacker. They will have to offer him a wage package of over £70k-per-week to secure his signature.

Spurs have made three signings already. The north London club are also reportedly keen to sign Metz striker Habib Diallo this summer.