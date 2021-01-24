Report: Tottenham keeping close eye on Max Aarons

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72), Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Spurs have been heavily interested in the young defender sometime now, and the club officials watched him in action recently during Norwich’s clash against Bristol City in midweek.





The 21-year-old is a highly exciting young full-back and Spurs are closely following his situation. He has more than three years left on his contract at Carrow Road and is rated at £20 million.

Sportslens View

Aarons is primarily a right-back, but he can also play as a left-back.

The youngster impressed last season in the Premier League for Norwich. This season, he has managed just one goal for the Canaries in the Championship and has failed to register an assist.

Norwich are leading the Championship table at the moment, and are likely to make a swift return to the Premier League next season. In that case, Spurs may have to pay more than £20m to sign him.

While Aarons is a versatile full-back, Spurs do have enough options in that department.

At right-back, they have Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty, while Japhet Tanganga can also operate in that role.

AT left-back, Jose Mourinho has two quality players in Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies. Unless they sell any of them, it’s hard to see Spurs adding another full-back anytime soon.