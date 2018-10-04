Report: Tottenham eye move for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

According to reports from France, Mauricio Pochettino has a strong admiration for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and he wishes to bring him to Spurs.
French publication L’Equipe (h/t Football London) claims that Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all have been linked with the 21-year-old.
Ndombele joined Lyon on loan last season and made 54 appearances to convince the French giants to secure him on a permanent deal.
It won’t be easy to strike a deal for him, especially with other heavyweight Premier League rivals vying for his signature, but Pochettino rates him very highly.
The Argentine feels that he could be a long-term successor of Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele at the club.
Dembele, who joined in 2012 from Fulham, is an important part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad and is arguably the best central midfielder Pochettino has at his disposal.
His future has been called into question of late over links with a big money move to China or Italy. He is 31 and Spurs could plan of finding a replacement for him.