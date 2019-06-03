Report: Tottenham eye move for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One thing every Tottenham fans will agree on is that fresh blood is needed this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino has taken the club to its maximum potential on a shoestring budget…
…and an injection of cash is required to take Spurs to the next level.
Spurs have a transfer kitty of around £50m plus whatever they can raise from sales, so they have to be smart in their business this summer.
Summer transfer plans
The Champions League finalist need players in almost every area of the pitch but it’s the midfield and the defence where immediate surgery is required.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Spurs will consider offers for first-choice full-backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier.
And the club are trying to bring in two young players as potential replacements: Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The report claims that Spurs are planning to make summer bids for both the players.
SL’s verdict
Wan-Bissaka has emerged as one of the best young full-backs in the Premier League this season, having impressed heavily for Crystal Palace.
Manchester United were heavily interested in signing the 21-year-old right-back, but Palace’s £70million valuation of the youngster has put them off.
Spurs would never pay such a high transfer fee for a young defender especially when they need to spend on other areas of the pitch.