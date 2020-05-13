Report: Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool want Ugurcan Cakir

A trio of Premier League clubs are chasing Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, but could face competition from Serie A club Roma for his signature.
The 23-year-old highly-rated goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move away from Turkish club Trabzonspor. According to reports from TMW, three Premier League clubs – Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool – are showing keen interest in signing him.
Cakir is arguably one of the finest goalkeepers in Turkey, and he has been watched heavily by several Premier League clubs before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.
Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu, who rates him as one of the best keepers in the world, has claimed that his club have received a £17.5 million bid for the player.
The global economy has been hampered due to the coronavirus impact and clubs all over Europe will struggle to dish out big money on buying superstars. In that respect, Cakir could be a bargain in today’s market.
Spurs could be looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris in the next transfer market. However, whether they would be willing to spend in the region of £18 million for him remains to be seen, especially when they need to bolster other areas of the squad.
Jordan Pickford’s form has dipped this season and Carlo Ancelotti could be seeking a promising number two.
However, Spurs appear the most likely to sign him. Lloris turns 34 later this year, and his contract expires in 2022.