Report: Tottenham and West Ham eye move for Mikkel Damsgaard

According to reports from Club Doria, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are showing keen interest in signing Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

The report claims that West Ham have already made an approach to sign the young attacker.





Spurs were also expected to make a move for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, but there has not been any official bid from them.

The youngster only joined the Serie A side last September but he is already being targeted by a host of clubs after impressing this season with two goals and three assists.

Damsgaard was bought by Sampdoria for around £5.8 million, but his price has gone up, with reports from Italy claiming he is now worth around £18m.

The youngster is unlikely to move away from Stadio Luigi Ferraris this month, but he could be in high demand during the summer transfer window.

Sportslens View

Sampdoria are reluctant to lose Damsgaard, but they would be powerless to prevent him from leaving if rich Premier League clubs come up with lucrative offers.

West Ham are desperate to bolster their attacking department this month, but it’s hard to see them going for Damsgaard when signing a striker is a top priority for David Moyes.

Spurs have a wealth of attacking midfield options, and they are unlikely to sign any new players in January.

However, should Spurs sell the likes of Dele Alli or Lucas Moura, and refuse to sign Gareth Bale on a permanent deal, it would free up space for a potential new arrival in the summer transfer window.