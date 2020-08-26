Report: Sheffield United leading the chase to sign Rhian Brewster

According to Graeme Bailey, Sheffield United are leading the chase to sign Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, Goal.com reported that Aston Villa and Newcastle have shown keen interest in signing the highly-rated 20-year-old striker.





Brewster impressed last season on loan in the Championship at Swansea where he scored 11 goals.

It seems Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to allow him to join a Premier League club on loan where he would be getting regular opportunities.

Sheffield United leading the chase to land Rhian Brewster on-loan from Liverpool. Chris Wilder is trusted by the big clubs to look after their players – would be a good fit for The Blades. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 26, 2020

Aston Villa are looking to bolster their attacking department this summer, and Brewster would have been a good signing for them.

However, Dean Smith is keen to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford, while Villa could look for someone with proven Premier League experience.

Brewster could have struggled for regular games at Villa Park.

On the other hand, Chris Wilder has done well with the players signed on loan. For instance, Dean Henderson did very well last season on loan from Manchester United.

Liverpool seem to trust Wilder more to look after their prodigiously gifted young talent.

Brewster is a young talent with loads of potential. However, he is far from being the finished product.

He needs to play regularly at this level to gain more experience, and a loan move to Sheffield looks a cracking piece of business from all parties involved.