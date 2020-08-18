Aston Villa and Newcastle keen on Rhian Brewster

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing the Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster this summer.

The young striker was on loan at Swansea City last season and he managed to score 11 goals for the Championship side.





According to Goal.com, both Premier League clubs want to sign Brewster on loan and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to sanction another move for the youngster.

The report adds that the 20 year old striker will be given the chance during the pre-season to prove that he is ready for first team football at Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if he can convince Jurgen Klopp in the coming weeks.

Brewster is a supreme talent and he needs to play week in week out to continue his development and achieve his potential.

It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will be able to give him the necessary game time next season and a loan move would be a better option for him.

Both Newcastle and Villa need to improve their attacking options and Brewster could prove to be a good addition for them.

Although he might not be ready to start every week in the Premier League, he is a very good player who could make a considerable difference as a substitute.

Furthermore, first team experience in the Premier League could be invaluable to the player’s development.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League duo can convince Liverpool to loan the player to them this summer.