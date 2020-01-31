Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Rangers could move for Lyndon Dykes

31 January, 2020

Glasgow Rangers have confirmed today that Ianis Hagi has joined the Ibrox club on loan.

The 21-year-old has become Steven Gerrard’s first signing of the January window, but there could be more additions today.

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Gers could make a deadline-day move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes if they fail to land Florian Kamberi.

Rangers have been linked with a move for the Hibernian forward, and the Ibrox club are in talks to sign him on loan today. However, Gerrard has considered Dykes as his plan-B option.

The Gers have scouted him twice this month, so if they land him today, it won’t come as a big shock.

They watched him in action during Livingstone’s 4-2 win against Hamilton last Saturday. And Gerrard could be tempted to submit a bid for the 24-year-old striker.

The Rangers boss is looking to add depth and quality to his forward line following the injury to Jermain Defoe who has suffered a calf injury.

