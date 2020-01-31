Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi transfer link

31 January, 2020 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Glasgow Rangers are close to signing Romania international Ianis Hagi before Friday’s deadline.

The Gers are set to sign the Romanian on loan from Belgian club Genk till the end of the season.

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the 21-year-old landed at Edinburgh Airport around 4.30 pm yesterday ahead of his move to Rangers.

Many Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Rangers were forced to delve into the transfer market after Jermain Defoe picked up a calf injury. The Gers have an option to sign Hagi permanently at the end of his loan spell.

Hagi joined Genk last summer in a deal worth just under £4 million. He scored three goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances this campaign.

The youngster will become Steven Gerrard’s first signing of the January window, but there could be more additions today.

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog; 07:43), Rangers are also working to sign Hibernian forward Florian Kamberi today.

