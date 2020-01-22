Report: Newcastle hope to sign Valentino Lazaro this month

Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Nabil Bentaleb yesterday. The Magpies have signed the 25-year-old midfielder on loan with an option to make the deal permanent from Bundesliga side Schalke.
The Magpies boss Steve Bruce is keen to bolster his midfield this month. Ki Sung-yueng is surplus to requirements and will be allowed to leave the club this month.
According to reports from The Athletic, Newcastle are looking to make at least three signings. The Magpies are in talks with Inter Milan to sign winger Valentino Lazaro this month. Newcastle are hopeful of securing a loan deal with an option to buy for the Austria international.
Bruce is targeting another Bentaleb-type deal for Lazaro, whose agent Max Hagmayr, was at St James’ Park for last weekend’s 1-0 win over Chelsea.
The report claims that he has held positive talks with the club. RB Leipzig are also interested in him, and the winger is assessing his options, with discussions continuing with Newcastle.
The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants from Hertha Berlin for a transfer fee of €24 million (£20.43 million), but has failed to nail down a regular place at the San Siro this season under Antonio Conte.