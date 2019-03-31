Report: Manchester United keen on £70million-rated Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

According to The Sun, Manchester United are interested in bringing £70million-rated Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha back to Old Trafford, reuniting him with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Both enjoyed a solid relationship working together at Cardiff City during the forward’s loan spell at the Welsh club, with the Norwegian comparing Zaha’s quick feet and bravery to a young Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Red Devils will earn a 25% cut of the profits of his next move – part of the terms of his £3million (rising to £6 million with add-ons) transfer to Selhurst Park in the summer of 2014, and can land the 26-year-old for cheap as a result.
A winger is top of United’s plans for the summer, and they have already been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.
However, a move for Zaha could be prioritized with the Bundesliga giants not keen on selling the teenage sensation anytime soon.
The Palace star has been a thorn in the flesh of Premier League defenders over the seasons, scoring 30 league goals in the last five campaigns and helping to keep the Eagles up in the top-flight.
The Ivory Coast international signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with United in January 2013, finally joining David Moyes’ side in the summer.
But he was shipped out on loan to Cardiff six months later after playing just twice in the Premier League, eventually returning to Palace at the end of the campaign.
Zaha could relish the chance to prove himself at the Theater of Dreams again, and it will be interesting to see if a move works out.