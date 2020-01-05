Report: Manchester United eye move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Manchester United are showing interest in signing Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window.
And now Goal reports that the Red Devils are looking to sign Jimenez’s club-teammate Ruben Neves as well. Manchester United have made contact with the player’s representative over a possible move.
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is determined to bolster the United midfield, with two key players – Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay – sidelined through injury.
As a result, the Old Trafford boss is eyeing reinforcements and has earmarked the 22-year-old as a potential option.
The Portuguese international joined Wolves in 2017 and has established himself as a key player for the club. He possesses an excellent passing range and often comes up with odd goals from long-range.
According to reports from The Metro, Wolves are reluctant to lose both Jimenez and Neves, but the club will consider selling them if the valuation is met.
Neves personally prefers a move to Juventus should the opportunity present itself. The Old Lady are well stocked in midfield with Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Sami Khedira, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur at their disposal, and it is highly unlikely they would move for Neves.