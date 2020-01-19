Report: Leicester reject Newcastle’s loan move for Hamza Choudhury

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog; 20:14), Leicester City have rebuffed loan enquiries from Burnley and Newcastle for midfielder Hamza Choudhury.
The 22-year-old midfielder has made six starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League this season. He has impressed under Brendan Rodgers, and scored his first goal for the club this season during Leicester’s 3-0 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park earlier this month.
It seems, the performance has impressed the Magpies heavily and they want to sign him on loan this month.
However, Rodgers wants to keep the midfielder at the King Power and the club have refused to sanction a temporary switch to Turf Moor or St James’ Park.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted that he is looking to bolster his squad this month, with adding depth in the attacking department being his top priority.
The Magpies has revealed that he has the backing of club owner Mike Ashley and has money to spend in the January transfer window.