Report: Everton eye move for West Ham defender Reece Oxford

Everton are looking to bolster their defence in the January transfer window, and have turned their attention on West Ham defender Reece Oxford, according to the Daily Mail.
Last week, the Mirror reported that the highly rated young talent could leave the Hammers in January, in search of regular first team action.
Oxford made his debut at the age of 16 in 2014. He has made 17 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions, and has played for Reading and Gladbach on loan spells.
He recently held talks with club manager Manuel Pellegrini about his future. He has now reportedly accepted that he will need to leave the club. Oxford is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, and is currently training with the academy.
The Daily Mail claims that the Toffees are readying a move for Oxford. He is only 19 and has a lot of time to improve himself.
Oxford is an exciting young talent, and needs regular games under his belt to further his progress. He could be an exciting signing for Everton, given his raw potential, and Silva could be the right man to get the best out of him.