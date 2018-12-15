Report: Damien Duff accepts Celtic coaching role

Former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland star Damien Duff has accepted the offer of a coaching role at Celtic, according to reports from Independent.
The report claims that Duff will fill the vacant coaching role with the Celtic reserve team.
Duff, who has spent the last two season as head coach of Shamrock Rovers’ U-15 side, was encouraged to apply for the vacancy by first-team manager Brendan Rodgers after Shaun Maloney left the post in September.
The pair know each other well from the time Rodgers worked at Chelsea, where Duff won his two Premier League titles.
Duff will take a full time coaching role and certainly it is a challenging role for him. Celtic are the Scottish champions and are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it is a huge opportunity for him.
As a player, he had a decorated career. Not only did he win Premier League titles, but is one of just six players to reach the 100-cap mark for Ireland.
His experience as a player in the Premier League could be a huge asset for the Bhoys as he can pass on his knowledge to the younger generation of players coming through at Celtic Park.