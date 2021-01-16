Real Madrid’s disappointing defeat against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup has raised plenty of questions over Zinedine Zidane’s decision-making.

Diaro GOL reports that Karim Benzema was not happy with Zidane’s substitutions. The Frenchman was taken off in the 87th minute with Madrid searching for an equaliser.





SPORTSLENS VIEW – Did Zinedine Zidane make the correct decision to substitute Benzema?

Benzema did not start the game on a bright note. The 33-year-old French striker was livelier in the second half after scoring Madrid’s goal.

He became more involved thereafter and was unfortunate not to level the game when he had an equaliser chalked off by VAR for offside.

However, Zidane’s decision to replace Benzema with Mariano Diaz in the 87th minute was baffling with Madrid needing to find another goal.

This decision by the French tactician has not gone down well with several fans along with the Spanish media.

During the post-match press conference, Zidane backed his decision by stating that he brought on Diaz to add freshness to the attack.

Quite why Zidane left it so late to make the change is anyone’s guess, with Diaz having little time to have an impact on the game.

His decision clearly wound up Benzema, with the Frenchman understandably frustrated that he was prevented from helping his team level the game.