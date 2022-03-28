Real Madrid identify future manager

With Carlo Ancelotti’s future up in the air, Real Madrid have identified a German manager at the dugout for next season

The 4-0 loss in the Clasico hurt Real Madrid a lot. And this happened even while they remained in a rather good situation, on top in La Liga and twelve points ahead of the Catalans, as well as a date with Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But the humiliation inflicted by the Blaugrana has left traces, and many things have been questioned in recent days.

Starting with Carlo Ancelotti, of course. The Italian was already under criticism before this return match against PSG, concerning his coaching and the offensive animation of his team, but the remontada against the French giants had somewhat made people forget all that.

The euphoria quickly disappeared after the Clasico … And according to the Spanish journalist David Sánchez-Cañete, who works for DAZN and who went through Real Madrid TV among others, the Madrid leaders already have a name in mind to replace him.

This is Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of Bayern Munich. The Spaniards have already tried to attract him in the past. The fate of the Italian coach is not yet sealed, but it will take a very good run in the Champions League for him to still be in office next season. And that’s not all, since the journalist also revealed the names of the three recruits already completed: Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Three serious recruits, and another could also arrive: Ryan Gravenberch. Even if, still according to the journalist, it is less advanced and it is clearly not complete in the case of the Dutchman.

It appears that Real Madrid already have one eye on the next season where they intend to return to their usual position of pre-eminence in European football.