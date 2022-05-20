Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Friday

Rayo Vallecano host Levante at the Estadio de Vallecas on Friday night in their last La Liga game of the campaign, looking to close out their season on a high following two straight losses to RCD Mallorca and Villarreal.

Levante have already been relegated and will play their football in Spain’s second division next season, picking up just seven wins in 37 La Liga fixtures so far.

The pair played out a 1-1 draw in their earlier meeting back in September, when Sergi Guardiola’s last minute equaliser stole a point for the visitors.

Vallecano have been far from a prolific goalscoring side this season, and have scored just 37 goals throughout their campaign – ten less than Levante.

On the other hand, Levante have conceded 74 goals compared to Vallecano’s 46 – and Andoni Iraola’s side should finish in mid-table.

We don’t see Levante putting a goal past Vallecano as a depleted side suffering from relegation woes, and we’re backing the hosts to keep a clean sheet and secure a victory to finish their season on a positive note.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: BTTS – NO @ 17/10 with 888Sport

La Liga’s 2021/22 champions Real Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu in the last edition of the campaign, with a potential Champions League place on the line for the visitors.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to reshuffle and field a strongly rotated side ahead of Madrid’s Champions League final against Liverpool coming up next week, and with the league title already secured he can afford to give his starters a rest.

Betis currently sit in fifth place in the table, three points behind Sevilla who occupy the last remaining Champions League spot. If Sevilla manage to lose against Athletic Bilbao and Betis are victorious in Madrid, the last spot will go to them on goal difference.

There are no remaining games for Manuel Pellegrini’s side following Friday night’s showdown, and he’ll be able to field his strongest team possible to try and snatch fourth spot out of Sevilla’s grasp.

Considering Real Madrid’s circumstances, we’re tipping Betis to keep a clean sheet and to walk away with a victory and keep their Champions League hopes alive for a bit longer.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma will play their final game of the Serie A campaign before next Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, giving the Portuguese manager an opportunity to rotate his side to ensure maximum fitness for the encounter in Albania.

However, in the event Roma fail to beat Feyenoord in the final next week – if they lose against Torino and Fiorentina beat Juventus as well as Atalanta beating Empoli, they may find themselves without a European competition to play in next season.

Roma currently sit in sixth, one point clear of each Fiorentina in seventh and Atalanta in eighth. Torino are a mid-table side, but are far from a walkover so there can’t be any drastic adjustments from Mourinho on Friday to hinder his side’s chances.

There’s always the idea that Roma could completely write this fixture off and put all of their focus on Wednesday’s final to try and ensure the best possible chance of lifting the trophy – but that doesn’t sound very ‘Jose Mourinho’. He’ll want to win both.

We’re tipping an exciting encounter in Turin between Torino and Roma, with both sides to find the back of the net and take the race for European football next season right down to the wire.

