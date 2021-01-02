Real Madrid plan to discard flop signing Eden Hazard for cheap

The tension at Real Madrid over Eden Hazard’s fitness issues continues to loom. The former Lille forward was signed for a record-breaking fee worth 100m Euros excluding bonuses and add-ons which also made him the club’s most expensive signing.

However, since then, the Belgian has spent more time nursing injury wounds rather than being on the field for Los Blancos. In simpler words, Hazard’s tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu has been disappointing so far, both for the player and the club.





Diaro GOL reports that the club is now ready to offload the player next summer if he fails to impress this season as well. His market value has plummeted to 60m Euros. Quite a debacle given the fact that Real spent 100m just a summer ago for the same player.

The question now remains, how much longer are Real Madrid going to wait for Eden Hazard to get back on his feet? Real simply cannot rely on statements that a fully fit Hazard could win them the Champions League. Instead, the club relies on facts and actual events which is certainly not the case with Hazard who can’t seem to keep fit.

Against Elche, the Belgian was brought on during the last 15 minutes of the game and could not really do much. However, his short cameo appearance could be to help him settle back into the squad and prepare for a start against Celta Vigo.

Although Celta Vigo are not in their best form, they, however, manage to pull a trick out from their book each time they face the big three of La Liga. It is fixtures like these that Real Madrid have paid Chelsea 100m Euros to sign Eden Hazard and it is time for him to step up now or never.

Are Los Blancos making the correct decision by considering to show Eden Hazard the door next summer?