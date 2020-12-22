Real Madrid have their first galactico signing for the 2020/21 season ready

Real Madrid has already started planning for the 2021/22 season. With Zinedine Zidane set to continue at the helm of Madrid, Florentino Perez has already gotten down to business with the Frenchman in securing players for the summer transfer market of 2021.

First on the list is Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes who is a priority signing for Los Blancos. The midfield at Real is currently ageing as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are already 30+. Meanwhile, Isco is more than likely on his way out from Madrid this winter due to the lack of game-time. Martin Odegaard is also an attacking midfielder, which means that the club only has Fede Valverde as central midfielder apart from Kroos and Modric.





Having said that, the potential signing of Camavinga would add depth to the Madrid engine room. The young Frenchman can play as a central midfielder and can even play as a holding midfielder as well. This will certainly be a massive boost for Los Blancos given the fact that the club currently lacks a natural replacement for Casemiro.

Don Balon reports that Zinedine Zidane has been given the green light by Florentino Perez for the signing of Eduardo Camavinga next summer. However, Real Madrid are not the only club that are interested in the youngster.

Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich have also shown a great deal of interest in signing the talented youngster. The Red Devils, in particular, are looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba and the club believes that Camavinga would be the ideal one to replace the former Juve midfielder.

Having said that, Real would face stiff competition to land the Frenchman next summer. However, Los Blancos do have an edge over the interested clubs since Camavinga shares a rapport with Zinedine Zidane. Could Real possibly land Camavinga next summer?