RB Leipzig chief provides new update on Timo Werner’s future amid Liverpool interest

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has said that neither Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp nor Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have contacted him over a potential deal for Timo Werner.
Werner has been with the Bundesliga outfit since the summer of 2016 and he has contributed 88 goals and 39 assists from exactly 150 appearances across all competitions.
Out of that tally, he has registered 27 goals and 12 assists during the current campaign and his form has caught the eye of elite European clubs including Liverpool and Bayern.
Earlier this month, Mintzlaff said that he is ‘very relaxed‘ over the future of Leipzig and added that the 24-year-old has not given any indication of pursuing a fresh challenge.
He has now reiterated the same by stating that there has been no contact from either Liverpool or Bayern, and Werner could still have a long-term future ahead with Leipzig.
“Neither Jurgen Klopp nor [Bayern chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me,” He told General-Anzeiger (h/t Standard Sport).
“We are happy that we were able to extend the contract with him until 2023. He played a really strong first half of the season.
“We also believe that we are still a very good stage for Timo Werner on which to develop as a Germany international.”
Liverpool are understood to hold a ‘strong interest‘ in the German with Klopp said to be eyeing a versatile forward, who can either provide back-up or play alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
Bayern, on the other hand, have earmarked Werner as a probable transfer target for the summer, suppose they are unable to prise Leroy Sane away from Manchester City.
