Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo comments on Betford Cup final vs Celtic

Glasgow Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo is excited to face Celtic as the Ibrox club made their way into the finals of the Scottish League Cup.
The Gers defeated Hearts in the semifinal clash to book a date with Celtic in the Betfred Cup final. Ojo believes that if Rangers can win the competition, it will give them a major boost in the Scottish Premiership title race.
Rangers are genuine contenders for the Scottish Premiership title this season under Steven Gerrard and are tied on points with Celtic at the top after 11 games.
The Ibrox club have made an impressive start to the campaign at home and abroad, and have done well in the Europa League campaign so far.
Ojo is excited to face the Bhoys in the final, but the young winger is not getting carried away. He feels Rangers must keep the momentum to maintain the feelgood factor at Ibrox.
“That was the reason I joined the club. I want to try and help them win trophies. Now we have a massive opportunity to do that,” said Ojo, as quoted by the Glasgow Evening Times.
“The first goal was to reach the final. Now we will enjoy the victory and start focusing on the next game against Porto.
“It would be a major boost leading into the rest of the season [if we won the cup]. To get a trophy early on in a season would be massive for us. That is the main aim although the final is not until next month.
“It is going to be a massive game. But, we can’t really start to think about that just now. We have plenty of big games to focus on before then starting with Porto on Thursday night. It is a huge match.”
Ojo is absolutely spot on here. Celtic have won nine trophies out of nine in the last three years, and Rangers are now looking to stop their dominance.
However, the Gers must take lessons from last season, and not get carried away. They have done well so far in reaching the finals, but they must forget about it now, and focus on the games ahead.