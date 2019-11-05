Rangers star Steven Davis comments on Celtic duo

Glasgow Rangers Steven Davis has been in brilliant form for the Ibrox club this season.
The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Gers permanently during the summer transfer window and has been simply outstanding for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Davis is pleased to see the progress his former teammates at Southampton – Fraser Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi – are making at Celtic this season.
The Northern Ireland midfielder knows all about the duo as he spent time with them at Southampton prior to his move to Rangers on loan last season. Now, they are playing for arch-rivals Celtic.
Both the players endured a difficult time at the Premier League club, but they are doing brilliantly for the Scottish champions. Davis has chosen to put rivalry aside and shared his delight at the way they’re performing in Scotland. He said to The Scottish Sun:
“I spent a lot of time with Fraser at Southampton and I’m delighted for him that he’s done quite well since he’s come back up. It’s nice to see him back playing and enjoying his football after a difficult spell, but hopefully on the day I’ll get the bragging rights.
“Elyounoussi was there as well. He had a difficult time because he picked up a couple of niggling injuries. But now he’s playing regularly and has a bit of confidence with his performances, you can see the sort of level he can get to.”
Davis has been in excellent form so far this season, and has helped the Gers reach the finals of the Scottish League Cup where they will face Celtic.
Both the teams progressed comfortably past the semi-final stage last weekend. Rangers have been superb under Steven Gerrard this season and are expected to challenge Celtic all the way for the Scottish Premiership title this season.