Rangers issue statement regarding Coronavirus’ impact on the SPFL

16 March, 2020 Celtic, General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Scottish Premier League giants Rangers have posted an official statement which implies that Celtic cannot be crowned as the champions unless all 38 games are played this season.

The Hoops are currently 13 points clear at the top and mathematically Rangers can still win the title.

The statement read: “Rangers are continuing to monitor the ongoing situation regarding Coronavirus and its impact on football at all levels. I reiterate Steven Gerrard’s comments this morning that football is secondary to the health and well-being of the citizens of the United Kingdom. Life is precious and as a society, we must endeavour to do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable in our community. As a club, we will continue to follow government guidelines and advice relating to the health and safety of all members of staff. It is our firm view that this season’s league competition (2019/20) is only complete when all 38 games are played by all teams. For the avoidance of doubt, we believe that final standings can only be confirmed when all games have been completed, not before. Any attempt to finish the season with a significant amount of games still to play, impacts upon the integrity of sport in Scotland. Furthermore, we are strongly opposed to playing games behind closed doors. Rangers fans have stuck by our club in the darkest of times. Their loyalty will not be forgotten and they will not be left behind.”

It will be interesting to see how the football association of Scotland react to this move.

Currently, the games are postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Neil Lennon suggested that the title should be awarded to Celtic because of their considerable lead at the top of the table if the season cannot be completed.

Celtic are aiming for their 9th league title in a row and they will not want to compromise that record.

However, their bitter rivals are clearly not interested in giving up just yet.

Ideally, Rangers should get the chance to fight until the very end but that might not be possible if the pandemic isn’t controlled soon.

Meanwhile, Celtic won’t want their hardwork this season to go to waste either.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Declaring the current season null and void could result in chaos because of the financial aspects of the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Rangers’ statement.

