‘Rangers have been good’: Celtic star Callum McGregor comments on title race

Glasgow Rangers have been very impressive under Steven Gerrard this season and the Ibrox club are looking to mount a serious challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.
Both Celtic and Rangers are tied at the top of the Scottish Premier League table with 28 points from 11 games, with only goal difference separating the two sides.
Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is impressed with Rangers this season, saying the Gers have been good.
The 26-year-old midfielder signed a new contract with the Bhoys yesterday that will keep him at the club till 2024.
McGregor said to the Scottish Sun: “We know we are in a title race this season, Rangers have been good.
“For us, we just have to focus and prepare as best we can for every game and on as many fronts as we can.
“We are just trying to take it step by step. That is the biggest thing our success has been built on.
Despite losing against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership in September, Rangers have returned strongly in the league. Since that defeat, they have won six in their last seven league games, drawing the other one.
Celtic have won the domestic treble in their last three seasons, and McGregor has played a big part in it.
The biggest advantage Celtic have over their rivals is that Neil Lennon’s side still retains the core group of players who have loads of experience of winning the title, and that could help the Bhoys towards the end of the season when the pressure will be at its boiling point.