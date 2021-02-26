Rangers fans react to their Europa League draw against Slavia Prague

Rangers booked their place in the round of 16 of the Europa League with two impressive wins over Royal Antwerp and the Scottish outfit have now been drawn against Slavia Prague.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been highly impressive in the Europa League, winning nine and drawing two of their eleven matches this season.





Rangers have held their own against top-class opposition such as Galatasaray and Benfica this season and they will fancy their chances of going through to the quarter-finals with a win.

Slavia managed to eliminate Premier League side Leicester City in the last round of the competition and they will rightly be confident of getting the job done against the Scottish outfit.

Both teams are capable of getting a result against each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the two legs.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on their Europa League draw and here is what they had to say.

Doable and we have a chance — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) February 26, 2021

Good draw. Be a difficult match, but we are Rangers! 🔴⚪🔵 — 👑 King Pin Dazza 👑 (@Kingpindazza) February 26, 2021

No easy games at this stage but we'll take it! Not the worst draw by any means — Ross French (@RossFrench6) February 26, 2021

Not going to be easy but very much doable — Aribo Is King (@Euas04) February 26, 2021

Favourable draw, not easy but favourable. Few good ties going to eliminate some of the fancied teams.@marvellous_77 Can we keep believing? — Craigie* (@craigie_72) February 26, 2021

I’ll take that all day sunshine, bring them on!🔴⚪️🔵 — Cameron Taylor (@CameronnTaylorr) February 26, 2021

