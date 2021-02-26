Europa League Last 16 Draw: Dates, Fixtures & Teams

The Europa League last 16 draw takes place on Friday with four British clubs left in the competition.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Rangers are all in with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.





When is the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw will take place on Friday, February 26, in Nyon at 12.00 pm UK time.

Who could the British teams face?

Some of Europe’s top clubs have reached the last 16 of the Europa League, including AC Milan, Roma and Ajax.

There is no country protection or seeding at this stage, meaning that the British clubs could be drawn against each other.

Having scrambled through the last round, Arsenal will be hoping for a favourable draw against the likes of Molde or Young Boys.

However, both teams recorded impressive victories in the round of 32, and it would be foolish to underestimate them.

Tottenham, United and Rangers will also be hoping to avoid the big guns as they strive to make their mark in Europe this season.

Check out who the British sides could face via our in-depth guide.

Which teams are in the draw?

Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kiev

Manchester United

Arsenal

AC Milan

Rangers

Slavia Prague

Villarreal

Roma

Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys

Molde

Granada

Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax

Olympiacos

We will update the draw here as it happens.

What are the key Europa League dates?

Round of 16: March 11 & 18

Quarter-finals: April 8 & 15

Semi-finals: April 29 & May 6

Final: May 26: Final (Gdansk, Poland)