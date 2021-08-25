PSG director breaks silence as Mbappe nears Real Madrid move

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo Araujo has spoken out following reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been a superstar for PSG since signing from Monaco back in 2017.

In 174 appearances for Les Parisiens, he has hit a staggering 133 goals, helping the club to eight domestic trophies and a Champions League final.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are big admirers of the 22-year-old.

There have recently been widespread rumours that they submitted a €160 million bid for the young forward.

PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo has confirmed these reports, also adding that they have rejected the offer.

The Brazilian continued to talk about the situation. He was quite scathing of Madrid in his comments, labelling them “disrespectful” among many things.

As quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Leonardo said: “We have no plan to talk with Real Madrid again. Will Madrid raise the offer? I don’t know.

“I only know what I said in relation to Madrid’s attitude. They have been working on Mbappe for two years, talking to everyone, the family.

“Real Madrid’s bid for Mbappe seems like a strategy to show they were trying every way to sign Kylian, and that’s it.

“They’ve been disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable. We’re NOT accepting €160m. If he wants to go, it will be for our conditions.”

Meanwhile, he has also been critical of the player. He claims that Mbappe promised he would not leave for free and called his behaviour “unacceptable”.

“We as PSG did everything we could for Mbappé,” he added. “The whole transfer window was around him. We’re not happy.

“But if a player wants to leave, we won’t hold him back. He can leave on our terms. Like this is unacceptable.”

The Frenchman has just a year left on his current contract and seemingly has no intention of renewing. PSG may prefer to sell him in the coming days while he still has value.

It’s been a hectic summer at the Parc des Princes. Mauricio Pochettino has added Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, and Georginio Wijnaldum to his roster as he looks to get back to the top of Ligue 1 and win the Champions League.

Read also: PSG could make late Pogba offer if Mbappe leaves.