Premier League trio and La Liga club chasing Liverpool man

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been linked to several different clubs by Spanish outlet El Gol Digital.

Origi came to Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2014 from Lille, off the back of an impressive display as a substitute for Belgium at the World Cup.





Since then, he has made 157 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 35 goals – most of them off the bench.

The height of his career came during the 2018/19 season when he made himself an unlikely hero at Anfield.

He scored several important goals throughout the campaign, including a last gasp winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton, a brace in the Champions League second leg comeback against Barcelona, and the second in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.

However, it appears as if his time at the Reds is coming to an end. He has failed to score in any of his last 16 outings in all competitions, with his last goal coming in the 7-2 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City back in September.

Recent reports have stated that the Belgian will be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

According to El Gol Digital, Real Sociedad will compete with Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa for Origi’s services in the summer.

Sociedad could be in the hunt for a new striker ahead of next season should young Swede Alexander Isak move on. The 21-year-old is La Liga’s sixth top scorer this season with 12 goals and has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Wolves and Newcastle have both suffered in front of goal this season, scoring just 28 each – Only Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, and Fulham have netted fewer.

Both clubs will be looking for better back up options for their main strikers – Raul Jimenez and Callum Wilson – who have both had lengthy spells on the sidelines this term.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will most likely want a new option up front should Ollie Watkins be unavailable.

The former Brentford man has been a success at Villa Park, but fellow forwards Wesley, Mbwana Samatta and Keinan Davis have not had such fortune.

