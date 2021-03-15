Liverpool will allow Divock Origi to leave the club in the summer – Report

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool will allow Divock Origi to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old striker is the club’s second longest-serving player after Jordan Henderson, but he has barely featured this season under Jurgen Klopp.





He has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and Liverpool are “inviting offers” for the Belgian striker.

A summer of rebuilding awaits for Liverpool after a disappointing Premier League campaign. Klopp is looking to raise funds for new signings.

SL View

Origi has made just two starts in the Premier League this season, and a further seven appearances have come from the bench. In the Champions League, he has managed just one assist, while has scored one goal in the league cup.

The Belgian scored twice in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and also netted the winning goal against Tottenham in the final of the same competition in 2019.

The front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has restricted his opportunities, while Jurgen Klopp has another potent weapon in Diogo Jota.

Liverpool need money to rebuild their squad next summer, and they will be looking to cash in on Origi who has got three years remaining on his current deal.

He is entering the peak of his career, and there won’t be any shortage of admirers for him. It seems, his time at Anfield is soon coming to an end.

