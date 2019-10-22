Predicted Tottenham starting line-up vs FK Crvena Zvezda

Tottenham will face FK Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night at home.
Spurs are going through a rough patch at the moment, and this is a must-win game for them.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won just once in their last seven games in all competitions. They are winless in their last three games, losing two of them.
With confidence rock bottom, and Pochettino searching for the right combination, Spurs have to win this game in order to keep their hopes alive in the Champions League.
Pochettino is likely to shuffle his pack for this game, and there could be a few surprises as well. The Argentine has hinted that either of Ryan Sessegnon or Giovani Lo Celso could feature, but they are most likely to be used from the bench.
In the defence, Ben Davies and Juan Foyth could start, while Toby Alderweireld could be given a rest.
Tanguy Ndombele has a wide range of passing ability. The 22-year-old likes to dribble and take risks with through balls. He can make a real difference but he’s still adjusting to English football. The box-to-box midfield role probably doesn’t suit him, and that is why he should be used in a more advanced position.
Erik Lamela and Son Heung-Min should start in place of Lucas Moura and Dele Alli.
Here is the predicted starting line-up for Spurs: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Lamela, Ndombele, Son; Kane.