Predicted Newcastle starting line-up vs Southampton

Newcastle United host Southampton in the Premier League later today on the Magpies will be hoping to bounce back with a win after their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

Meanwhile, Southampton are coming into this game on the back of a 9-0 thrashing against Manchester United and the fans will be expecting a reaction from the players here.





Both teams are in poor form right now and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Steve Bruce and Ralph Hasenhuttl will be under pressure to pick up the three points today.

Newcastle have lost six of their last seven Premier League games and Southampton have lost their last three.

The Magpies have an impressive head to head record against Southampton and they are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against the Saints.

The home team will be without Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett due to injury.

Predicted Newcastle starting line-up: Darlow, Hayden, Clark, Schar, Lewis, Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

Jeff Hendrick and Javier Manquillo are expected to drop down to the bench after failing to impress against Crystal Palace.

21-year-old Joe Willock is expected to make his Newcastle debut against the Saints today.