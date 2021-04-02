Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs Falkirk

Celtic host Falkirk in the Scottish Cup this weekend and the Hoops will be looking to pick up a comfortable win at home.

The home side will be firm favourites heading Saturday’s contest and it will be interesting to see whether John Kennedy’s side can produce a convincing performance.





Celtic have an excellent head to head record against Falkirk in all competitions and they have beaten tomorrow’s opposition in nine of their last eleven meetings.

Furthermore, the Hoops are undefeated in their last 29 Scottish Cup matches.

Falkirk will be looking to pull off an upset tomorrow and the home side cannot afford to underestimate them despite the gulf in quality between the two teams.

Celtic have had a mediocre season by their standards and they have already conceded the League title to Rangers. They have been quite inconsistent and Falkirk will be hoping to make the most of Celtic’s vulnerabilities.

The Hoops have just two injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s contest. Christopher Jullien and Nir Bitton are ruled out for the home side.

Predicted Celtic starting line-up: Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Turnbull, Forrest, Edouard

Kennedy is likely to make two changes to the side that was held to a draw against Rangers last time out. Taylor and 29-year-old James Forrest should return to the starting line-up this weekend.

🗣️ JK on James Forrest: "James is good to go. He came on against Dundee United and Rangers and has had enough training time so he's in contention to start." Full Media Conference with John on YouTube shortly 📺#CELFAL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 1, 2021

