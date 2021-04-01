Celtic make an approach for Eddie Howe

Celtic have been linked with a move for the former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe in recent weeks and STV are reporting that the Scottish outfit have made an approach now.

Being reported that @CelticFC have made contact with Eddie Howe over vacant manager’s job. — Jim White (@JimWhite) April 1, 2021

Howe is currently out of a job and it will be interesting to see if the Hoops can finalise his appointment over the next few weeks.





Celtic parted ways with Neil Lennon midway through the season because of a series of poor performances in Europe and in the league. Former assistant manager John Kennedy is currently the interim boss at Parkhead.

The Hoops need to bring in someone who can rebuild the side and add an exciting style of play. The fans were not too happy with the playing style under Lennon and Howe could certainly change that.

The 43-year-old’s Bournemouth side played impressive attacking football in the Premier League and he knows how to rebuild a side. Howe took the Cherries from the lower leagues of English football to the Premier League and guided them to impressive finishes in the to flight.

Celtic were beaten to the title by Rangers this year and the Hoops will be desperate to bounce back strongly and win the title next year.

A massive summer lies ahead for the Scottish giants and they must look to finalise their managerial appointment as soon as possible. The likes of Scott Brown will leave in summer and Odsonne Edouard could be on his way as well.

Howe will need all the time he can get to sort out his playing squad.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

“I think Eddie Howe is one of the best managers I’ve ever met.” – Juergen Klopp This could be a massive coup for Celtic pic.twitter.com/nJTpqzwpys — Adam Lynch (@AdamLynch27) April 1, 2021

Please please 🙏 this is Howe it feels to be Celtic ☘️☘️☘️☘️ HH — Raymond Murray (@RaymondoMurray1) April 1, 2021

Eddie Howe is a forward thinking, modern coach who reshaped every aspect of Bournemouth while he was in charge. Considering the size of the rebuild needed at Celtic I don’t think there’s a viable candidate more suited to the task. Exciting times ahead if it happens. — Kieren Kerr (@KierenKerr) April 1, 2021

Ain’t no party like an Eddie Howe party 🙌🍻 #CelticFC — Celtic Now And Forever ☘️ (@celtic_now) April 1, 2021

Am I gonna let me myself get carried away with the Howe news? Absolutely. — 🍔 Gastro Celtic 🍀 (@Gastro_Celtic) April 1, 2021

