Predicted Celtic starting line-up vs AZ Alkmaar

Celtic take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League qualifiers later tonight and they will be hoping to pick up a positive result at home in the first leg.

The Hoops are coming into this game on the back of some impressive performances against Jablonec, Dundee FC and Hearts.

Celtic have won their last four matches in all competitions and they will be confident of getting a good result tonight.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have also scored 16 goals in the last four matches and Alkmaar will have to stay well organised at the back tonight.

The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada have been in exceptional form in recent weeks and they could torment the away defence.

Celtic crashed out of the Champions League earlier on in the summer and a club of their stature will be expected to play European football.

Getting through to the group stages of the Europa League will be a priority for them and they cannot afford to slip up against Alkmaar tonight.

Team News

Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston, and Karamoko Dembele are out injured and Ryan Christie is a doubt for this game.

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Odsonne Edouard, Kyogo Furuhashi

19-year-old Liel Abada should come into the side in place of James Forrest for this game. That is the only change expected to the side that won against Hearts.

