Celtic open talks to sign Georgios Giakoumakis

Celtic are currently in talks to sign the Greece international Georgios Giakoumakis this summer.

According to Daily Record, a fee of around £2.5 million could be enough to sign the 26-year-old.

Giakoumakis was in outstanding form in the Dutch league last season and he managed to score 26 goals in 30 league appearances for VVV Venlo.

His side have been relegated to the second tier of Dutch football and he deserves to play at a higher level.

A move to Celtic would be ideal for the striker who is at the peak of his powers right now.

Celtic could provide him with the platform to showcase his talents at a higher level and he will be able to play European football with them as well.

French striker Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away from Parkhead this summer and the 26 year old Greek forward could be a quality replacement.

The report from Daily Record adds that Ange Postecoglou has personally called up his compatriot to explain his vision for Celtic and it remains to be seen whether he can convince the 26-year-old striker to move to Parkhead in the coming days.

The Hoops must sign a proven goalscorer to replace Edouard if the Frenchman moves on. Giakoumakis seems like an ideal fit in theory.

Also, the reported asking price could prove to be a massive bargain if he manages to replicate his goalscoring form from last season.

