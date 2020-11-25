Predicted Bayern Munich XI v RB Salzburg Line-up for Champions League clash

Bayern Munich will return to action tonight when they take on RB Salzburg at home in the Champions League, and you can find Champions League live streams here to watch this game and others tonight.

The German club will head into the Group A game at the Allianz Arena in Munich on the back of a 1-1 home draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.





The defending European champions are at the top of the Bundesliga table at the moment with 19 points from eight matches, just a point above second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s side are at the top of Champions League Group A as well, having picked up nine points from three matches, five more than second-placed Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Bayern will be looking to book their place in the last-16 stage of Europe’s premier club competition with a victory over Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Salzburg currently find themselves at the foot of Group A with just a point from three matches and are unlikely to finish in the top two.

Bayern Munich Team News

Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies will miss the match for Bayern. While the former has suffered meniscus damage and will not be back in action until the New Year, the latter has torn a ligament in his ankle and will not be back until December at least.

Lucas Hernandez suffered a pelvic bruise against Werder at the weekend and is likely to be replaced at left-back by Bouna Sarr, who moved to Bayern in the summer of 2020.

As usual, Robert Lewandowski will lead the line for Bayern. The 32-year-old Poland international striker has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in seven Bundesliga matches and has scored two goals in three Champions League games so far this season.

Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane will be the three attacking players behind Lewandowski.

This is how Bayern are likely to line up against Salzburg on Wednesday evening:

Predicted Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard; Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Bouna Sarr; Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski