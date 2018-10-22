Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Norwich

Aston Villa finally returned to winning ways after securing a slender 1-0 win against Swansea City at Villa Park on Saturday in the Championship clash.
The Villans managed just one win in their previous 10 games prior to the Swansea fixture. Dean Smith will now be looking to build momentum with a positive result when Villa meet Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday.
Norwich are one of the in-form teams in the Championship this season, and they find themselves sixth in the table ahead of the clash.
Smith would have probably liked to stick with the winning combination for his second game in charge, but he will be forced to make at least one change for this tie.
John McGinn will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow of the season. Smith should bring Conor Hourihane in his place alongside Birkir Bjarnason.
Orjan Nyland was simply stunning against Swansea, and he remains the obvious pick.
In the defence, Axel Tuanzebe and James Chester should stabilise the centre-back role, while Alan Hutton and Neil Taylor are likely to play on the right and left back areas respectively.
Ahmed Elmohamady was brilliant in the last match and should keep his place. Jack Grealish will operate in the no 10 role behind Tammy Abraham, who scored in the last match.
Smith could drop Albert Adomah and bring Yannick Bolasie for this game. The 33-cap DR Congo international was poor against Swansea, but Smith can give him another chance to turn it around.
Here is the predicted starting line-up for Villa: Nyland, Hutton, Tuanzebe, Chester, Taylor, Hourihane, Bjarnason, Bolasie, Grealish, Elmohamady, Abraham.