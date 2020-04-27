Paul Robinson: Joe Hart is a good option for Leeds United

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that England international Joe Hart would be a good signing for the Whites.
Leeds find themselves at the top of the Championship table with nine games left to play and are firm favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League. However, football in the country has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and there’s no assurance as to when it can be resumed.
Many have suggested that the season should be declared null and void, although the football governing body is keen to complete the season. Robinson feels that Leeds will need to address their goalkeeping situation in the summer if they make it to the Premier League.
Kiko Casilla, who was banned for eight matches in February after being found guilty of racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko, is Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice, but according to Phil Hay, Leeds will sell him in the summer.
Ilan Meslier has impressed heavily, and chances are high that the club will sign him permanently. However, Robinson feels that if Leeds secure promotion, they will need an experienced goalkeeper, and Hart would be a very good signing for them.
The 70-times capped England international is out of contract at Burnley in the summer. The Premier League winner with Manchester City hasn’t made a league appearance since December 2018, and he doesn’t have any future at Turf Moor.
“It’s without doubt something they’ll have to address,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News of the goalkeeper situation at Elland Road.
“When you go into the Premier League, you want to put Premier League experience into that team and I wouldn’t mind seeing them doing it in the goalkeeping area.
“Kiko’s been indifferent this season and he’s got his ban. Meslier’s one of the best young goalkeepers but there’s no kind of stability there.
“Somebody like Joe Hart at Burnley. If he wanted to leave and seek first team football elsewhere, I think he would be a really, really good option for them to look at.
“They’re going to need another goalkeeper because, as I say, Casilla’s been in and out, Meslier’s done okay since he’s come in but whether he can play week in, week out in the Premier League, you don’t know.
“Joe Hart’s somebody of that kind of ilk who could come in and prove to be a real rock if he has the hunger and desire to play.”